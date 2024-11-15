Catholic World News

Pontifical academy showcases member who supports abortion ‘rights’; prelate decries inequality

November 15, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Pontifical Academy for Life hosted “Common Good: Theory and Practice” on November 14. The event centered around a dialogue, moderated by a CBS journalist, between Prime Minister Mia Mottley of Barbados and economist Mariana Mazzucato, a member of the academy who ardently supports abortion “rights.”

In his introductory remarks, Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia, president of the Pontifical Academy for Life, deplored “dramatic [economic] inequalities,” which he said “are not the result of chance, but the bitter fruit of exasperated capitalism that has generated a hyper-individualist culture.”

Archbishop Paglia also warned that “in rich countries, the globalization process has undermined the structures of the welfare state by fostering the development of elitist and repressive oligarchies. The obsession with economic and financial efficiency benefits the ruling classes and leads to discrimination against the underprivileged, especially against migrants, who are treated as ‘invading barbarians.’”

Pope Francis appointed Mazzucato as a member of the academy in 2022, even though the academy’s statutes state that members should be chosen on the basis of their “faithful service in the defense and promotion of the right to life of every human person.” The Pontiff later defended the appointment during an in-flight press conference.

