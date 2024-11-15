Catholic World News

Vatican diplomat: UN peacekeeping missions are essential to fostering world peace, stability

November 15, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: A leading Vatican diplomat has paid tribute to UN peacekeeping missions.

Archbishop Gabriele Caccia, apostolic nuncio and Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the United Nations, said on November 12 that “it is regrettable to note that these missions encounter difficulties in securing the consistent and unified support from member states. This not only undermines their effectiveness but also impedes the political processes they are intended to support.”

“My delegation expresses profound concern over the recent attacks on peacekeeping personnel,” the prelate added, as he called on the UN’s member states to “reaffirm their shared commitment to ensuring the safety of peacekeeping personnel and unite in support of these vital operations, whose work is essential to fostering peace and stability in our world.”

