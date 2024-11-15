Catholic World News

Polish priest murdered in rectory

November 15, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: A parish priest in Szczytno, a Polish city of 27,000, has died of injuries sustained in a brutal attack.

Father Lech Lachowicz, 72, was attacked in his rectory during a robbery attempt, the Observatory on Intolerance against Christians in Europe reported. A 27-year-old suspect has been taken into custody.

Archbishop Tadeusz Wojda of Białystok, the president of the Polish Episcopal Conference, condemned the attack and said that there is “no place for violence and brutality in a civilized and Christian society.”

