At USCCB meeting, prelate suggests return of meatless Fridays

November 14, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Speaking on November 13 at the meeting of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB), Archbishop Borys Gudziak suggested: “We could renew the tradition of Friday abstinence from meat.”

The archbishop, who chairs the USCCB committee on domestic justice and peace, said that restoring Friday abstinence would be an appropriate way to mark the 10th anniversary of the encyclical Laudato Si’, “uniting our devotion to the Lord and reverence for the Lord’s creation.”

Archbishop Gudziak, who heads the Ukrainian Catholic Archeparchy of Philadelphia, added that a returning to Friday abstinence would also bring American Catholics closer to the more rigorous traditions of the Eastern churches.

