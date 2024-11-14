Catholic World News

Argentine-born priest laicized after saying Francis is an anti-pope

November 14, 2024

» Continue to this story on L'Unione Sarda

CWN Editor's Note: An Argentine-born priest serving in the Italian archdiocese of Sassari has been laicized, having been found guilty of schism, for arguing that Pope Francis is an anti-pope.

Father Fernando Maria Cornet, the author of a book entitled Habemus Antipapam, made the argument that the resignation of Pope Benedict XVI was not valid. The Vatican took disciplinary action after an investigation launched when Archbishop Gian Franco Saba denounced the disloyalty of priests who questioned the Pontiff’s leadership.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

