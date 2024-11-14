Catholic World News

Indian archbishop fears mounting anti-Christian violence

November 14, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Linus Neli of Imphal has warned of a dangerous trend toward violence against the Christian minority in the northeastern state of Manipur.

Earlier this week eleven members of the Kuki people, a mostly Christian group, were gunned down in a confrontation with the members of the Hindu majority. The archbishop said tensions have been growing, and “we’re praying for normal and peaceful life.”

