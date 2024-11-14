Catholic World News

Cardinal Becciu declares his innocence in open letter

November 14, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Veteran Vatican-watcher Sandro Magister notes that a remarkable open letter from Cardinal Angelo Becciu, again protesting his innocence of financial-misconduct charges, has gone virtually unnoticed by most media outlets. So Magister has posted the cardinal’s letter in its entirety.

Cardinal Becciu insists that he should enjoy the presumption of innocence until proven guilty, and notes that his conviction by a Vatican tribunal is under appeal. Regarding his trial, he writes: “in some cases the right to defense, although formally guaranteed, has been put to a hard test and emptied of substance.”

The once-powerful cardinal angrily rejects the claim that he betrayed the confidence of Pope Francis, saying: “I have always acted according to my prerogatives, without ever going beyond my powers and always with total fidelity to the Holy See.”

