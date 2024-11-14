Catholic World News

Vatican bank president promotes faith-consistent investment funds

November 14, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The president of the Institute for the Works of Religion (IOR, or Vatican bank) said that only a small number of investment funds make their investments in a manner consistent with the Catholic faith and contrasted the funds’ small number with the dozens of Sharia-compliant funds for Muslim investors.

Jean-Baptiste de Franssu added that few bishops and religious superiors know how to invest their funds in a manner consistent with the Catholic faith.

The Vatican bank president, who is working with the Collège des Bernardins in Paris to develop a 20-hour online course on faith-consistent investing, made his remarks at the Mensuram Bonam Conference in London, named after a 2022 document issued by the Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences.

