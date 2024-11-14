Catholic World News

Vatican diplomat condemns racism

November 14, 2024

» Continue to this story on Holy See Mission

CWN Editor's Note: At a recent UN committee meeting, a leading Vatican diplomat described racism as “an affront to the inherent God-given dignity of every human being” and said that “any theory or form whatsoever of racism and racial discrimination is unacceptable.”

Archbishop Gabriele Caccia, apostolic nuncio and Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the United Nations, identified three “areas of particular concern” for the Holy See:

“First, in a world, where more people are on the move than ever before, migrants, refugees and their families are frequently targeted by a particularly violent form of racism.”

“Second, the Holy See remains deeply concerned about the continuing rise in cases of religious intolerance, discrimination and persecution.”

“Third, the Holy See is particularly concerned about the rise in racism and xenophobia online and on digital platforms.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!