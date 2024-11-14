Catholic World News

Pepper spray attack at Italian Marian shrine

November 14, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Unknown persons entered a Marian shrine in Tuscany during Mass, sprayed pepper spray into the air, and fled, according to an Italian media report.

The attack took place at the Shrine of Madonna del Soccorso in Prato, a city of 200,000. The air was so acrid that the next Mass had to be celebrated outdoors.

