French bishops issue guide for confessors in handling abuse

November 13, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic bishops of France have issued a 5-page directive for priest-confessors, detailing how to handle reports of sexual abuse without violating the confessional seal.

The directive instructs confessors to try to determine—“while maintaining absolute secrecy”—whether the penitent has reported the abuse to authorities. “If this is not the case, the confessor will strongly encourage him to do so.”

However, the directive reminds priests that they cannot make that report a condition for absolution. They can tell the penitent that reporting a crime would be an indication of true reparation, without which his confession is not valid. However, the document notes: “There is no such thing as ‘conditional’ absolution, whatever the nature of the ‘condition.’ Absolution depends on the contrition and confession expressed during the sacramental encounter.”

