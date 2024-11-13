Catholic World News

Report finds widespread violations of Canada’s euthanasia law

November 13, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: A new study published in the New Atlantis reports that hundreds of violations of Canada’s law regulating physician-assisted suicide have gone unpunished.

The report found hundreds of cases in which whistleblowers had reported failure to comply with reporting requirements that are designed to ensure that patients have freely chosen to end their lives. In the province of Ontario, where the chief coroner boasts the “most robust” efforts to comply with the law, reporter Andrew Raikin found 178 compliance violations in 2023, pointing out that this amounted to “an average of one every other day.”

“This is a cover-up of massive proportions,” commented Alex Schadenberg, the executive director of the Ontario-based Euthanasia Prevention Coalition.

