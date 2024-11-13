Catholic World News

Pope, at audience, speaks of Marian devotion

November 13, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: At his weekly public audience on November 13, Pope Francis said that the Virgin Mary is “a ‘letter’ written by the Spirit of the living God.”

Continuing his series of talks on the actions of the Holy Spirit, the Pope said that “Mary offers herself to God as a blank page upon which He can write whatever He wants.” He told his audience that “she encourages us to also say our own ‘yes’ to Him whenever we face a call to obedience or a challenge to overcome.”

