Vatican cardinal, in message, urges protection for family fishermen, ecosystems

November 13, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: In a message for World Fisheries Day, the prefect of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development lamented an “aggressive and divisive economic model” that has “directly affected the life and future of millions of human beings who make their living from fishing.”

“Age-old equilibria between human labor and the natural environment have been disrupted by predatory practices and the use of technology for the benefit of an increasingly influential and powerful minority, unconcerned for the medium and long-term effects of this lethal economy,” Cardinal Michael Czerny, SJ, wrote in his November 12 message. “Christians cannot look the other way when entire ecosystems are menaced by practices that prove devastating and impoverish even to the point of starvation peoples who already suffer from discrimination and conflict.”

The prelate called on lawmakers to “intervene on behalf of small communities, family businesses and organizations of fishers who, given suitable assurances, are in a position to contribute more directly and effectively to the common good. For theirs is a vocation to care for the sea, which must be protected within the purview of an integral, widespread and people-oriented ecology.”

