Nun attacked in Roman church

November 13, 2024

» Continue to this story on OIDAC Europe

CWN Editor's Note: A 27-year-old Nigerian man attacked a nun in a church in the Largo di Torre Argentina area of Rome.

The nun had asked the man to leave the church after he approached the tabernacle in a suspicious manner. After beating the nun, he ran from the church and was quickly caught by police.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

