Bomb destroys Colombian bishop’s residence and offices

November 13, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: A pre-dawn bombing destroyed the bishop’s residence and offices of the Vicariate Apostolic of Guapi, located in a city of 24,000 in southwestern Colombia. The see has been vacant since March, and the priest who stays in the residence was away on a mission trip.

Aid to the Church in Need reported that the attack “is thought to have been carried out by a rebel group and was likely aimed at the police station.”

The bishops’ conference strongly condemned “criminal acts that aim to spread panic and desolation, affecting the tranquility of the populations and undermining social order.” The bishops’ conference also called on the perpetrators “to cease this path of terror and invest in dialogue, which is the only way that leads to peace.”

