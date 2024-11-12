Catholic World News

New Orleans archbishop offers to resign—or stay through bankruptcy process

November 12, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Gregory Aymond of New Orleans has submitted his resignation to Pope Francis—as required by church law—upon reaching the age of 75 on November 12.

However, noting that the Pope often delays acceptance of a bishop’s retirement, Archbishop Aymond said that he was willing to remain in office until the resolution of the contentious bankruptcy proceedings in which the archdiocese is embroiled.

