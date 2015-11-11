Catholic World News

USCCB committee chairman lauds work of pregnancy help centers

November 12, 2024

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: The chairman of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee on Pro-Life Activities lauded the nation’s 2,750 pregnancy help centers in a statement for Pregnancy Help Appreciation Week (November 11-15).

“During Pregnancy Help Appreciation Week, we celebrate the thousands of pregnancy care centers providing life-saving help to the most vulnerable group in our society: pregnant women in need,” said Bishop Michael Burbidge of Arlington, Virginia. “We commend pregnancy help centers for their faithful love of Christ in serving vulnerable mothers.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!