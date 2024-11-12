Catholic World News

19th-century Spanish priest beatified

November 12, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Father José Torres Padilla (1811-1878), a priest of the Archdiocese of Seville (Spain) who helped found the Hermanas de la Cruz [Sisters of the Cross], was beatified at the cathedral there on November 9.

Cardinal Marcello Semeraro, prefect of the Dicastery for the Causes of Saints, presided at the Mass of beatification.

Blessed Torres Padilla “distinguished himself as a priest confessor and spiritual guide, bearing witness to great charity with those in need,” Pope Francis said the day after the beatification. “May his example sustain priests in their ministry.”

