‘Rediscover the Rosary,’ Pope writes in message to Marian shrine of Pompei

November 12, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: In a message to Archbishop Tommaso Caputo, prelate of the Pontifical Shrine of the Blessed Virgin of the Rosary of Pompei, Pope Francis recalled the upcoming 150th anniversary of the arrival of the Marian image there, encouraged a renewed devotion to the Rosary, and paid tribute to the shrine’s “great history of charity.”

“It is providential that the jubilee of the image of Our Lady of Pompei coincides with the imminent Jubilee Year, focused on Jesus our hope, and with the seventeenth centenary of the Council of Nicaea (325), which gave particular prominence to the divine-human mystery of Christ, in the light of the Trinity,” Pope Francis wrote in the message, dated October 7 and released by the Vatican on November 10.

“It is good to rediscover the Rosary, in this perspective, in order to assimilate the mysteries of the Saviour’s life, contemplating them through the gaze of Mary,” the Pope continued. “The Rosary, a simple instrument within everyone’s reach, can support the renewed evangelization to which the Church is called today.”

There is an error in the Vatican’s English translation of the Pope’s message. The translation states that “the image arrived there on 13 November 1975”; it actually arrived in 1875, as the Pope wrote in his Italian-language text.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

