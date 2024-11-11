Catholic World News

Calls for resignation of Archbishop of Canterbury after ‘abhorrent’ abuse report

November 11, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Archbishop of Canterbury, Dr. Justin Welby, is facing calls for his resignation after the release of a report showing that the Church of England failed to take action on reports of “abhorrent” abuse by a barrister who worked at a Christian camp.

The report found that leaders of the Church of England “at the highest level” were aware of the abuse by John Smyth, QC, and sought to keep the matter quiet. Smyth eventually was convinced to move to Zimbabwe and later to South Africa, where new abuse complaints arose against him. He was charged with more than 100 cases of abuse before his death in 2018.

Bishop Helen-Ann Hartley of Newcastle said that the “horrific, horrendous, and shocking” report on the handling of the Smyth case had left Dr. Welby in an “untenable” position and suggested that he resign.

