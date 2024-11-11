Catholic World News

Ex-priest fired from New York Catholic school after abuse complaints

November 11, 2024

» Continue to this story on The Tablet

CWN Editor's Note: A laicized priest who was teaching religion in a Brooklyn Catholic school has been “terminated effective immediately” after complaints of sexual abuse were found credible.

Michael Melendez faces three complaints involving students at St. Francis Prep. He had left the priesthood voluntarily, and was laicized in 2008.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!