Catholic World News

Pope thanks technical workers at St. Peter’s basilica

November 11, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis met on November 11 with workers of the Fabbrica di San Pietro, the agency responsible for the maintenance of the Vatican basilica.

In his remarks to the group the Pontiff encouraged the use of modern technological means to make available the treasures of the Vatican, cautioning however that these methods should be employed in a “proper and constructive way, as they certainly hold potential but are also ambivalent.” He emphasized that their goal should be to present the faith, while guarding against the attitude that “the frame becomes more important than the picture.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!