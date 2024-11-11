Catholic World News

Priest stabbed at altar in Singapore

November 11, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: A parish priest in Singapore, Father Christopher Lee Kwong Heng, was hospitalized after a mad stabbed him while he was celebrating Mass on November 9.

Police arrested a 37-year-old man with a history of drug-related crime, who was subdued by parishioners after he stabbed Father Lee with a folding knife. The priest suffered cuts around his mouth.

Authorities in Singapore—an ordinarily peaceful city—said that the attack was not ideologically motivated. But Cardinal William Goh remarked: “This incident has not only seriously injured a priest in a place of worship, but has also spread fear in the community.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

