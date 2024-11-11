Catholic World News

Brazilian governor, Pope discuss Marian festival, climate change

November 11, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received Renato Casagrande, governor of the Brazilian state of Espirito Santo, in a November 9 audience.

Describing the audience as “one of the most exciting moments of my life, both personally and as governor,” Casagrande discussed the Festa da Penha, the public commemoration of the state’s patroness, Our Lady of Penha. The Pontiff blessed a state flag that will fly over the governor’s palace.

“In addition, we talked about the urgency of climate change, reinforcing our commitment to a sustainable future,” said Casagrande.

