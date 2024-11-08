Catholic World News

Emergency-room visits increase with OTC abortion pill

November 08, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: A study by the Heritage Foundation shows a significant increase in emergency-room visits related to abortion since abortion pills became available over the counter.

The study of emergency-room visits in three states (Arkansas, New Jersey, and South Carolina) found a 45% rise in the number of complications requiring hospital treatment after the use of the abortion pill. The finding matched an earlier study by the Charlotte Lozier Institute, which had predicted that the incidence of serious complications would jump when the abortion pills were taken without a doctor’s supervision.

