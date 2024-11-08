Catholic World News

Convert becomes foundress of 1st Ethiopian Catholic convent

November 08, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: A convert to Catholicism has founded the first local convent of the Eastern-rite Ethiopian Catholic Church.

After her conversion to Catholicism, Emahoy Haregeweine entered the Little Sisters of Jesus, a Latin-rite institute inspired by St. Charles de Foucauld. She later felt called to found her own Ethiopian Catholic convent that combines monasticism, agricultural sustainability, and education of the young.

Ethiopia, an African nation of 116 million (map), is 60% Christian (41% Orthodox, 16% Protestant), 34% Muslim, and 5% ethnic religionist.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!