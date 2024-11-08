Catholic World News

USCCB president discusses bishops’ priorities for Trump presidency, links violence to abortion

November 08, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Timothy Broglio, the president of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, said in an interview that during Donald Trump’s upcoming presidential term, the US bishops will advocate for the dignity of the human person “from womb to tomb” and advocate for the importance of “addressing the needs of the poor.”

“It’s distressing to see in some of our major cities the number of people who are without homes, without shelter,” he said. “And I think we all have a responsibility to address those concerns and to try and alleviate some of those problems at the root cause.”

Archbishop Broglio said that the bishops will also continue to advocate for immigration reform and speak about “our responsibility to help those nations from which people are migrating.”

The bishops, he concluded, will place advocacy for the dignity of the human person at the forefront despite recent setbacks in state abortion ballot initiatives. “When we look at the violence in our society, I don’t think it’s unrelated to the fact that people suggest that you can decide who can live or when someone can die,” he said.

