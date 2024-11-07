Catholic World News

Nigerian seminary rector freed by kidnappers

November 07, 2024

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: Father Thomas Oyode, the seminary rector who voluntarily took the place of two seminarians who had been seized by gunmen on October 27, has been released by his captors.

The Auchi diocese said that Father Oyode was currently hospitalized for evaluation after eleven days in captivity. The diocesan announcement did not indicate that his physical condition was serious.

However Church sources in Nigeria reported the kidnapping of two other priests in recent days. Father Christian Uchegbu was seized on November 6; Fahte Emmanuel Azubuike on November 5.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

