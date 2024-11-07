Catholic World News

Pope praises Italian soldiers for humanitarian efforts

November 07, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis welcomed members of the Italian army’s Transports and Materials Corps on November 7, and thanked them for their work on special humanitarian projects.

Noting that the logistical work of the corps can suddenly become urgent, the Pope remarked:

You have lent your services to support citizens and local and territorial authorities in various moments of emergency such as earthquakes, floods, pandemics. You have set up camps, tents and field hospitals, you have transported basic necessities, useful materials for reconstruction and vaccinations.

