Cardinal Parolin offers Vatican views on Trump victory

November 07, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican Secretary of State, offered his thoughts on the presidential election of Donald Trump in an exchange with reporters on November 7.

“Of course we wish him well,” Cardinal Parolin said. “We wish him much wisdom, because that is the principal virtue of leaders according to the Bible.”

Cardinal Parolin said that he hoped Trump could fulfill his promise to end the warfare in Ukraine and Gaza, but added “I don’t think he has a magic wand.” He was stronger in his opposition to Trump’s plan to deport illegal immigrants, saying: “We are for a wise policy toward immigrants and therefore one does not go the these extremes.”

Hinting at a criticism of Trump’s confrontational style, the Vatican Secretary of State said that acknowledged that Trump should “above all be president of the whole country.” While he acknowledged that Trump is closer than his Democratic rivals to the Vatican’s stand on the defense of human life, he said that Trump “should try to gather consensus around this issue and not become a policy once again of polarization and division.”

