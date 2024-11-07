Catholic World News

Risk, effort, goal: faith is a pilgrimage, Pope writes in book introduction

November 07, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has written the introduction to La fede è un viaggio [Faith Is a Journey], a collection of excerpts from his addresses on the virtue of faith.

“The Jubilee of 2025, along with the essential dimension of hope, should push us to an ever-greater awareness that faith is a pilgrimage and that we are pilgrims on this earth,” the Pope wrote in the introduction. “We are not tourists or wanderers: we do not move aimlessly, existentially speaking. We are pilgrims. The pilgrim lives their journey in light of three key words: risk, effort, and goal.”

After reflecting on risk, effort, and goal, the Pope concluded:

With God, we are never finished; we never reach Him. We are always on the journey, always searching for Him. But it is precisely this walking toward God that gives us the exhilarating certainty that He awaits us to give us His consolation and His grace.

