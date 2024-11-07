Catholic World News

Ukrainian Catholic leader, at Lourdes, thanks bishops of France

November 07, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, the head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, addressed the French bishops on November 5, during their meeting in Lourdes.

“I thank you for being among the first bishops in Europe who, after the outbreak of this sacrilegious war, not only came to Kyiv but also opened your hearts, homes, churches, parishes, and monasteries to tens of thousands of Ukrainians fleeing the war,” he said.

Quoting Charles de Gaulle, who led Free France after the Nazi invasion in World War II, and then applying his words to Ukraine, the Major Archbishop said:

Yes, we are besieged by enemy forces—mechanical, ground, and aerial… But does this mean that the final word has been spoken? Must hope disappear? Is this defeat final?



No! Believe me, I speak with knowledge of the facts and tell you that nothing is lost for France! The forces that have defeated us today can help bring the day of victory closer! Because France is not alone; it is not alone, it is not alone! Ukraine is not alone in this struggle.

