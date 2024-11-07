Catholic World News

Papal condolences following Serbian railway station deaths

November 07, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has sent a telegram of condolence to the president of Serbia (map) following a railway station canopy collapse that left 14 dead.

“I send to Your Excellency and your fellow citizens my deepest sympathies together with the assurance of my spiritual closeness following the recent incident at Novi Sad railway station,” Pope Francis wrote.

“At this difficult time for the nation, I pray especially for those who have died, their grieving families and the injured,” he continued. “Upon all affected by this tragedy, I invoke Almighty God’s blessings of healing, consolation, and peace.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!