Catholic prelates join in statement condemning anti-Semitism in Canada

November 06, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Five Canadian Catholic prelates have joined other Christian leaders in signing a Canadian Christian Declaration on Antisemitism, urging all Christians to support their Jewish neighbors against what they perceive as a dangerous rise in hostility.

Addressing the country’s Jewish people, the statement proclaims: “We will stand shoulder-to-shoulder with you in defense of human dignity, justice, and freedom–these cherished Canadian values.”

Archbishops Michael Miller of Vancouver, Marcel Damphousse of Ottawa, and Terence Prendergast, the retired Archbishop of Ottawa, signed the statement, as did Bishops Scott McCaig of the military ordinariate and Yvan Mathieu, an Ottawa auxiliary.

