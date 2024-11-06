Catholic World News

Pope visits home of ailing Italian abortion advocate

November 06, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis visited Emma Bonino, the politician who spearheaded the drive to legalize abortion in Italy, on November 6.

Bonino recently returned home after having been hospitalized for treatment of cardio-pulmonary problems. The Pontiff brought her roses and chocolates.

