Cardinal Tagle: new encyclical makes Christian foundation of recent encyclicals more explicit

November 06, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: A leading Vatican cardinal said in an interview that Dilexit Nos, the Pope’s new encyclical on the human and divine love of the Heart of Jesus Christ, makes the “Christological foundation” of the Pope’s two recent social encyclicals—Laudato Si’ (on care for our common home) and Fratelli tutti (on fraternity and social friendship)—“more explicit.”

“The merciful love of the Heart of Jesus offers hope to a broken world, especially to those who see no possibility of redemption in their lives,” added the pro-prefect of the Dicastery for Evangelization. “Pope Francis invites us to receive the love of Jesus in our hearts and to let it flow and not to block the love of Jesus from flowing to other people and to society.”

