Papal praise for Notre-Dame’s reopening, Sacred Heart devotion

November 06, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: In a message to the French bishops, assembled at Lourdes on November 5, Pope Francis said that “the Church in France is called to recognize a powerful and prophetic sign from the Lord: the reopening of Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris for worship.”

The Pontiff also described devotion to the Sacred Heart of Jesus as “ultimately the only key to the future.”

“The wounded side of Christ continues to pour forth that stream which is never exhausted, never passes away, but offers itself time and time again to all those who wish to love as he did,” Pope Francis wrote, quoting from his recent encyclical.

“You, more than others, are called and qualified to benefit from this heritage,” the Pope added—a reference to the apparitions of the Sacred Heart of Jesus to St. Margaret Mary Alacoque in Paray-le-Monial, France.

