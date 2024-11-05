Catholic World News

Pope adds one more prelate to list of new cardinals

November 05, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has added one more name to the list of prelates who will be elevated to the College of Cardinals on December 7: Archbishop Domenico Battaglia of Naples.

The 61-year-old Archbishop Battaglia, who was appointed to head the Naples archdiocese by Pope Francis in 2020, was known as a “street priest” in his early days of ministry. In Naples he drew attention for his public denunciation of the Camorra, the powerful local network of organized crime.

Pope Francis had originally named 21 new cardinals to receive their red hats at the December consistory. After Cardinal-elect Paskalis Bruno Syukur of Bogor, Indonesia declined the honor, the choice of Archbishop Battaglia brings the total back to 21.

Assuming no other chances, following the consistory there will be 256 living members of the College of Cardinals, of whom 141 are eligible to vote in a papal election. Although Pope John Paul II set the maximum number of cardinal-electors at 120 in his apostolic exhortation Universi Dominici Gregis, both he and Pope Francis have regularly chosen to exceed that number.

