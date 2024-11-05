Catholic World News

Soldiers escape death sentence for ransacking parish in Congo

November 05, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Four soldiers were sentenced to death by a military tribunal in the Democratic Republic of Congo, after they were found guilty of looting a parish in Mabimbi, but that sentence was reduced to a prison term.

The initial stiff sentence apparently shows the determination of military leaders to respond to frequent complaints that soldiers have looted homes during a state of siege in the North Kivu province.

