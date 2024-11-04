Catholic World News

Chinese diocese pays homage to Communist leaders

November 04, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic diocese of Yibin has organized a tour of patriotic shrines, “to express gratitude to the [Communist] Party.”

The diocese announced that the purpose of the tour was to “further enhance the recognition of the great motherland, the Chinese nation, Chinese culture, the Communist Party of China (CCP), and socialism with Chinese characteristics.”

The tour, led by Bishop Peter Luo Xuegang. also visited several Catholic churches “in order to promote the process of Sinicization.”

