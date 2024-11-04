Catholic World News

Kidnapped Nigerian rector offered himself to replace hostages

November 04, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The rector of a Nigerian seminary who was kidnapped by armed men on October 27 had volunteered to act as a hostage, replacing two seminary students, the Fides news service reports.

Upon hearing gunshots, Father Thomas Oyode rushed to the courtyard of the seminary and confronted the armed men who had attacked the institution, then asked them to take him captive rather than the students. The kidnappers accepted his offer.

Nigerian authorities have launched a search to find the kidnappers and secure the priest’s release.

