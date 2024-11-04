Catholic World News

Be ‘big-hearted educators’ in ‘the labyrinths of complexity,’ Pope tells Italian Catholic Action movement

November 04, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received members of Italian Catholic Action’s Educational Commitment Movement on October 31 and said that to educate “means above all to rediscover and value the centrality of the person in a relational context where the dignity of human life finds fulfilment and adequate space to grow.”

“In this epoch change, in the midst of the secularization process—which is clear, the spirit of this world can be seen clearly—educational activity finds itself immersed in an almost unprecedented landscape,” the Pope continued. “There are many urgent matters today, but one of these urgent matters is, to use an expression of yours, is to be ‘big-hearted educators … in the labyrinths of complexity.’”

The Pope explained:

Big-hearted educators, for the good of the children, young people and adults who live beside you, you are called to broaden your heart – to broaden the heart – not to be afraid of proposing lofty ideals, without being discouraged in the face of difficulties. There are difficulties, many of them.



And in order not to lose the thread in these “labyrinths of complexity,” it is important not to be alone, but to build and consolidate fruitful relationships with the various subjects of the educational process: namely, families, teachers ...

“Those who love, educate: do not forget this,” the Pope added. “Through educational processes we express our love for others, for those who are close or who are entrusted to us; and, at the same time, it is essential that education be based, in its methods or in its aims, on love.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

