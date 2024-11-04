Catholic World News

The love of God and neighbor are ‘the heart of life and faith,’ Pope tells pilgrims

November 04, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: The love of God and neighbor are “the heart of life and faith,” Pope Francis said during his Angelus address on November 3, as he reflected on Mark 12:28-34, the Gospel reading of the day.

“Jesus tells us that the source of everything is love, that we must never separate God from man,” the Pope told pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square. “The Lord says to the disciple of every time: in your journey, what counts are not the exterior practices, such as burnt offerings and sacrifices (12:33), but the readiness of heart with which you open yourself to God and to brethren in love.”

The Pope advised the faithful “to carry out every day an examination of conscience and ask ourselves: is love for God and neighbor the center of my life? Does my prayer to God impel me to go out to my brothers and sisters and love them gratuitously? Do I recognize the presence of the Lord in the faces of others?”

“May the Virgin Mary, who bore the law of God imprinted in her Immaculate Heart, help us to love the Lord and our brothers and sisters,” he concluded.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!