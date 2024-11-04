Catholic World News

On All Souls Day, Pontiff concelebrates Mass, prays at graves of miscarried infants

November 04, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis visited a Roman cemetery on All Souls Day, stopped to pray at the graves of children and miscarried infants, and concelebrated Mass for the faithful departed (video).

The Pope has rarely concelebrated Mass publicly in recent years, as Catholic News Service noted—typically preferring instead to preside and preach, but without celebrating the Holy Sacrifice.

The Pontiff did not preach a homily, but spoke before the end of Mass:

In the visit to the cemetery, the resting place of our deceased brothers and sisters, we renew our faith in Christ who died, was buried, and rose again for our salvation. Mortal bodies will also awaken on the last day, and those who have fallen asleep in the Lord will be associated with Him in the triumph over death. With this certainty, we together raise to the Father our prayer of suffrage and blessing.

