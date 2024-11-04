Catholic World News

Papal closeness to Chad’s people following Islamist terrorist attack, flooding

November 04, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis expressed his closeness to the people of Chad following a recent terrorist attack and months of flooding.

Members of the Islamist terrorist group Boko Haram killed 40 troops in the north-central African nation of 18.5 million (map), which is 57% Muslim, 35% Christian (20% Catholic), and 7% ethnic religionist.

“I express my closeness to the people of Chad, in particular the families of the victims of the grave terrorist attack a few days ago, as well as those who have been affected by flood,” the Pope said on November 1, at the conclusion of his Angelus address.

