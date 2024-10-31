Catholic World News

British law now bars silent protests near abortion clinics

October 31, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: A new law banning any demonstrations outside abortion clinics in the United Kingdom went into effect on October 31, making it possible that pro-lifers could be arrested for silent prayer.

The law prohibits any form of protest within 150 meters of an abortion clinic. The wording of the statute bans any activity that could cause “harassment, alarm, or distress” to women seeking abortions. Several people have already been arrested and charged with criminal violations for praying silently near the clinics; abortion advocates say that witness is an indication of disapproval, and thus could cause distress.

