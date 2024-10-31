Catholic World News

Speak the heart, Pope urges Vatican communicators

October 31, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: At an October 31 audience with members of the Dicastery for Communications, Pope Francis emphasized that “one communicates with the heart.”

“I dream of a communication that succeeds in connecting people and cultures,” the Pope said. “I dream of a communication capable of telling and raising the profile of stories and testimonies from every corner of the world, circulating them and offering them to everyone.”

The Pontiff called upon the Vatican communications personnel to see their role as “building bridges, when so many are raising walls, the walls of ideologies; that of fostering communion, when so many are fomenting division; that of letting yourselves get involved in the dramas of our times, when so many prefer indifference.”

“Help me, please, to make the Heart of Jesus known to the world,” the Pope concluded.

