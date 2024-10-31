Catholic World News

Brazilian bishop resigns following allegation of financial impropriety

October 31, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of Bishop Carlos Alberto dos Santos, 69, from the governance of the Diocese of Itabuna, Brazil.

In 2023, a prosecutor accused the prelate of receiving a teacher’s salary in another Brazilian state, even though he had not taught there since 2005, when Pope Benedict appointed him bishop of Teixeira de Freitas-Caravelas.

In 2017, Pope Francis named Santos bishop of Itabuna, a larger diocese.

