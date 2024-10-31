Catholic World News

Lebanese displaced by Israeli attacks take refuge in Catholic institutions

October 31, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Discussing the situation in Lebanon following the Israeli invasion, a Maronite Catholic priest spoke with Vatican News about the refugee crisis and said that “Catholic schools, monasteries, parishes are open to everyone.”

“Thousands of people and families have fled to find safer places, but many are now forced to sleep in squares, schools, churches, on the streets, with winter now upon us,” said Father Hadi Zgheib, who also spoke of the welcome given to refugees by Christian villages.

